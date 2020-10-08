Gerald E. "Jed" Hamilton, 89, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Apollo. A son of the late Elmer Hamilton and Mabel (Lydick) Hamilton, he was born June 11, 1931, in West Leechburg. Jed had been employed as a machinist by the Hyde Park Foundry for more than 40 years before retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of the former Hope Lutheran Church of Hyde Park. Jed enjoyed spending time with his grandpuppies, Sadie and Dudley. He liked watching pro wrestling, war movies and westerns on TV, as well as whistling along while listening to country music. Survivors include a son, Randy S. Hamilton, of Allegheny Township; a daughter, Melody S. Peterman (Douglas), of Hyde Park; a sister, Pauline Hartzell (Robert), of Jamestown, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Sally Games, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jo (Schottenheimer) Hamilton, in June 2016; a son, Wendell D. Hamilton, in July 2016; and three brothers, Eugene, Clell and Raymond Hamilton. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed by funeral ceremonies at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township at a later date. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Hamilton family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
