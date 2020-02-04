|
|
Gerald E. Kunkle, of Indiana, Pa., formerly of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at UPMC Mercy hospital after a sudden brief illness. Gerald, the son of Wesley Arthur and Martha Jane (Cooper) Kunkle, was born May 21, 1923, in Vandergrift. On May 4, 1946, Gerald married the love of his life, Helen Virginia Myers, his cherished wife of 68 years. Together they raised a loving and close family who were with him at his passing. Gerald graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1944. A corporate research fellow, he retired from PPG Industries after 45 years in glass research and held numerous patents. Gerald is survived by his devoted children and their families, Karen (George) Evans, of Indiana, Pa., and their children, Douglas (Jenna) Evans, Sarah (Chad) Stacy, Jonathan (Kelly) Evans, and Christopher (Robyn) Evans; Daniel (Kathy) Kunkle, of Home, Pa., and their children, Isabel Kunkle, and Emily (Ben) Gell; Jane Balcer (former husband, Dave), of Madisonville, La., and their children, Graham (Darcy) Balcer, Laurel (Chad) Favre, and Seth (Kelly) Balcer; Charles (Carol) Kunkle, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and their children, Arthur (Kristina) Kunkle, Catherine (Nicholas) Hagandora, and Anne Kunkle; and John (Tammy) Kunkle, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and their children, Timothy (Kristin) Kunkle and Christine Kunkle. Gerald was also blessed with 20 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Evans, Carter, Quinn, Arden, and Marian Stacy, Alexander, Rachelle, and Nathan Evans, Wyatt, Isaac, and Henry Evans, Felix Gell, Amelia and Julian Balcer, Liam and Sarah Helen Favre, Lillian Kunkle, and Rylie, Amelia and Evelyn Hagandora. Also surviving Gerald are sister-in-law, Janet (Bob) Camel; brother-in-law, Richard Flinn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 2014; his sister, Margaret McGary; and his twin sister, Geraldine Snyder. The family is thankful for the faithful companionship Gerald enjoyed with Brenda and Larry Golinsky, and with his other special companions who were with him in his final years. The family celebrates that Gerald and Helen are now reunited for eternity, wrapped in the arms of their loving God. A lifelong Presbyterian, Gerald was a member of Washington Church in Home, Pa., where a memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Washington Church, c/o Barbara Lavan, Treasurer, 1082 Houser Rd., Home, PA 15747. SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, Pa., is entrusted with arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.