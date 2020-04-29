|
Gerald J. Shaffer, 88, of Cheswick, fondly known as "Jud," "Chuck" or "Pap" to friends and family, passed away from congestive heart failure Monday, April 27, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Springdale and was a son of the late Gerald E. and Frances (Sherosky) Shaffer. Gerald graduated from Springdale High School in 1950, honorably served our country in the Army during the Korean War, and worked as a mechanic with his close-knit crew at Duquesne Light Co. He was an usher at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Kensington and a life member of the Springdale Veterans Association ? VFW Post 1437 and American Legion Post 764. Gerald was also a Mason, Shriner, Knight Templar and a member of Pollock Lodge No. 502 and Order of the Elks Lodge No. 644 in Tarentum, the Polish Club No. 19 in Harwick (where he was affectionately known as Member No. 473), the Veterans Club of Forest County in Marienville, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 29 (formerly Local 144) in Pittsburgh. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fellow veterans (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he relentlessly showered with his time, love and attention); fixing things; tending to his lawn; waxing his cars; watching college basketball; and smoking an occasional cigar in his garage. Gerald was the devoted husband for 62 years of Donna (Watts) Shaffer; loving father of Sandi (Rich) Sipes, of Upper Burrell, and Sherry Shaffer, of Oakmont; proud grandfather of Nicholas (Lisa), Tyler, Alexander, Christopher, Kali and Kathryn; adoring great-grandfather of Thomas, Lilian, Jace and Isabella; godfather of Jennifer; and nephew of Uncle Einer. Pap quietly lived out his Christian beliefs without fanfare, gave to others without expecting anything in return and lifted up those around him. He will forever be loved and admired and appreciated by his family and everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. His family misses him dearly but takes great comfort knowing that he is now in the arms of his creator, who surely greeted him with the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Due to public health concerns and concerns for his family, friends and fellow veterans, a private viewing and funeral service is being held, followed by burial in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township, with military honors. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, when health concerns have subsided. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Springdale Veterans Association, 1151 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144.