Gerald L. "Jerry" Ferraro, 49, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home. Born July 19, 1971, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Fernando "Fred" Ferraro and Georgie (Eiler) Ferraro, of Washington Township. Jerry had a lifelong, fervent passion for history. He earned his bachelor's degree in history education from Clarion University, and was currently enrolled at the American Military University for his master's degree in military history with a concentration in World War II. The Civil War was a significant point of interest for Jerry, as well, and he spent several years as a Civil War re-enactor. He loved Gettysburg, and always enjoyed giving "unofficial" tours while visiting there. Always looking to give back to the community, he shared his love of history as a member of the board of directors of the Latrobe Area Historical Society. He had first taught at Adelphoi, and in 1999, he took his love of history to the classroom at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Over the course of the following 21 years, he touched the lives of countless students as a ninth and tenth grade U.S. History teacher and European history teacher. Seeking unique ways to share his interest in history with his students, he started a "war gaming" club at the high school, as well. His mentorship, advice and personable approach to teaching, endeared him to students and faculty alike. Outside of the classroom, he spent many years coaching high school soccer, a sport which he loved. As a member of the Loyalhanna United Soccer Club, he enjoyed playing "over 40" soccer and took great joy in watching his daughter, Peyton, play soccer as well. Jerry's interest in sports led him to be an avid fan of the Pittsburgh River Hounds, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, having had the honor of attending Super Bowl XLIII. He loved everything Europe, especially Germany, and loved all languages that make Europe so diverse. He was privileged to travel to Europe 13 times in his life, making many wonderful memories. A man of strong faith, Jerry was a dedicated member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Greensburg. His remarkable life was one punctuated by friendship. Jerry never met a stranger, and his welcoming personality made you feel like family. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Lettie Eiler and Francesco and Erminea Rose Ferraro. Along with his parents, Jerry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela L. (Galbraith) Ferraro, of Latrobe; one daughter, Peyton Kennedy Ferraro, of Latrobe; one brother, Fred A. Ferraro and his wife, Melissa, of Washington Township; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia Hartman, and her husband, Thomas, of Curtisville, Pa., and Larry Galbraith, of Gibsonia; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Miecha Galbraith, of Grasonville, Md.; and his nieces and nephews, Alex and Gianna Ferraro and Amelia, Alexa, Charlie and Isla Galbraith. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with his Pastor, the Rev. Chris Whitehead officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/charteroakchurch
. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, and encourage you to wear something Pittsburgh sports related while visiting. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to an investment account for Peyton's future, checks payable to Peyton Ferraro, and mailed to Second Half Coach Wealth Management, PO Box 421, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Jerry Ferraro at 9450 SW Gemini Drive No. 38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105, or by visiting www.kidneycancer.org
