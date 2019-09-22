|
Gerald Lee Seim II, 57, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Montfort Hospital, Ottawa, Canada. He was born Sept. 24, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., to the late Gerald L. Seim Sr. and Jacqueline Ulery Seim. He was a veteran of the Navy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Erin Seim. He is survived by four children, Katherine Seim, Ashley Seim, Mitchell Seim and Kelsey Seim; his mother, Jacqueline Ulery Seim; two sisters, Megan Seim and Andrea Darder; and five grandchildren, Thaao, Leila, Leilan, Lillyona and Loraina.
Visitation and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019