Gerald L. "Jerry" Shoemaker passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Hawaii. Jerry was born May 10, 1947, to Elmer and Ethel (Booher) Shoemaker. Jerry resided in North Apollo most of his life, where he raised his three sons. He graduated in 1966 from Kiski Area High School and joined the Army shortly thereafter. He spent most of his service time in South Korea at the DMZ. He met and married Kyong Son (Kim) in January 1968. Upon discharge from the Army, Jerry was employed by National Roll Avonmore Foundry. He worked there for 40 years and served as the Union Secretary for many years. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved to hang out with his family. He may be gone from this earth, but will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kim; his three sons, Gerald "Jerry", of Pennsylvania, Steven and John, both of Hawaii; his six grandsons, Causton, Kobe, Ryan, Toby, Bailey and Riley, and his granddaughter, Kayla. He is also survived by four brothers, Thomas, Kenneth and David "Skip", of Vandergrift, and Timothy, of Scottdale; along with four sisters, Patricia O'Brien, of Joppa, Md., Linda Blystone, of Apollo, Sherry Bash, of Vandergrift, and Sandy Mastrangelo, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Harry "Babe" and William "Bill", and three sisters, Ethel "Sally" Lewis, Karen Jagodzinski and infant sister, Audrey. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.



