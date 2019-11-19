Home

Gerald M. Helmininack


1948 - 2019
Gerald M. Helmininack Obituary
Gerald M. "Jerry" Helmininack, 71, of Allegheny Township, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Natrona Heights and was a lifelong resident of Allegheny Township. Jerry owned an auto body repair/paint business for many years before retiring. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Theresa Skuta Helmininack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casimer "Ki" and Anna Misejka Helmininack; and brother, Casimer Joseph "Hoppy" Helmininack. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Lynn) Helmininack, of Natrona Heights; sister, Donna (Michael) Palmer, of Upper Burrell; and sisters-in-law, Audrey Helmininack, of Fawn Township, and Dolores Quinio, of Brackenridge; brother-in-law, Stephen (Gwen) Skuta, of Montesano, Wash.; plus many nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank very much the 911 operator, policemen and EMTs.
Private arrangements by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
