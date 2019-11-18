Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gerald O. Shipman


1935 - 2019
Gerald O. Shipman Obituary
Gerald Oliver Shipman, 84, of Gilpin Township, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in his residence. He was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Parks Township, son of the late Harold and Felicia Hughes Shipman. Mr. Shipman was a veteran of the Army. He had been employed by Air Products as a chemical analyst. He was a member of the Parks Township Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking care of his beloved dog, Scooter, and his cats; he also enjoyed watching reruns of MASH. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Shipman, of Gilpin Township; his son, Carl (Lisa) Shipman, of Gilpin Township; a brother, Jack (Betty) Shipman, of Gilpin Township; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Shipman, of Louisiana; and his son-in-law, James Schantz, of Vandergrift; 10 grandchildren, Melanie (Dwayne) Shindledecker, Jamie (Ray) Townsend, Kenneth (Steph) Headly, Keith Headly, Michelle Uskuraitis, Jennifer Schantz, Angel Sene, Nicholas Shipman, Carissa Shipman, and Dylan Shipman; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Manly Shipman; a daughter, Brenda Schantz; three sisters, Patricia Shipman Flaherty, JoAnn Shipman Grimm, and Nancy Shipman; and six brothers, Bud, Paul, Bernard, Gene, Jimmy and Todd Shipman.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019
