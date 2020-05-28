Gerald Paul "Jerry" Nichols, of Plum, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Leesburg, Fla. He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late John T. and Lyda Gray Nichols. Jerry graduated from Plum High School and attended Ivy School of Art. He served in the Army and Air Force before working in advertising at DDF&M in Pittsburgh. He was the owner, creator and designer of Blue Fire Wood Signs. Jerry bred and showed Arabian horses with his first wife, the late Sharon McCool Nichols. Jerry is known for his kind and caring nature, love of reading books and joy filled days spent relaxing on beautiful beaches, benches with scenic views, a round of golf and Gullah Gullah Island (his back porch); while smoking his sweet cherry vanilla pipe. One of his most cherished activities was spending birthdays, holidays and special events with everyone he loved. Jerry is survived by his wife, Debra Jennewine Nichols, and his children, Timothy Nichols and Brittany, Bryan, Chad and Courtney Marsh. He was a loving "J-Pa "to his three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. John A. (Alison McNeal) Nichols, of New Castle, sister, Jayne (Jeffrey) Bakos, of New Kensington, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved very much and will be missed by all. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a future date.



