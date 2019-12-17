|
|
Gerald W. "Jake" Smith Jr., 56, of Harwick, passed away Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. He was born July 19, 1963, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Jake graduated from Springdale High School in 1981 and worked for Wal-Mart in Pittsburgh Mills. He loved to talk to people and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed drawing and his artwork. Jake was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed. Surviving him are loving parents, Gerald Sr. and Susan Negrich Smith; brothers, Stephen M. Smith, of Virginia, and James C. Smith, of Harwick; sisters, Laurie Ann (Chris) Craig, of Tennessee, and Shelbie (Troy) Jackson, of Kent; two nephews and one niece; aunt, Emily (Richard) McClain, of Tennessee; and uncle, Ted (Gladys) Smith, of Ambridge. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Negrich, and Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Smith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The , 301 Grant St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019