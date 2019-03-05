Geraldine M. "Gerry" Tihey, 77, of New Kensington, formerly of Harmar, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 18, 1942, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Martha (Lebo) Biernesser. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. Tihey; loving mother of Linda (John) Duga, of Harwick, Louise (Jeff) McDade, of New Kensington, and John R. (Allison) Tihey Jr., of Georgia; grandmother of Zachary (Hannah) Tihey, Jessica McDade, Logan Tihey, Connor Tihey and Matthew McDade; sister of Mildred (the late Otto) Frolick, of Indiana Township, Arthur (Eleanor) Biernesser, of Dorseyville, Albert (Marie) Biernesser, of Harmar, and the late Flora M. (the late John) Jenson. Gerry enjoyed attending the activities at Community Life, RCAC and was a member of Springdale Seniors.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community Life, 125 Logans Ferry Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019