Geraldine S. "Dina" Sober, 76, of East Deer Township, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to the late Jacob G. and Ninette R. (Dally) Seibel. Dina lived the past five years in East Deer Township and prior to that Vandergrift and Tarentum. She was a homemaker and also worked for a time as an EMT in the New Kensington area. Dina was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed traveling. She also loved shopping, arts and crafts. Survivors include her sons, Christopher Sober, of East Deer Township, and Nicholas Sober, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Katie Howell, of Tarentum, Cory Sober, of East Deer Township, and Zarah Wildow, of New Kensington. Also surviving is her twin sister, Catherine "Kay" (Bernard) Baillie, of Clinton, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry "Pook" Sober, a son, Douglas Mele, and sister, Mary Helen Bellu. All services and burial were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
.