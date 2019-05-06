Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gergory Sabattini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gergory J. Sabattini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gergory J. Sabattini Obituary
Gregory J. Sabattini passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
A memorial service and a celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Freeport Community Park pavilion across from the tennis courts in Freeport. All friends are welcome to participate. Please help us by bringing a covered dish. Please text your RSVP and covered dish to bring to 724-681-2873. All will later walk to the cemetery to participate in a 2 p.m. graveside memorial service to bid farewell to our brother and friend.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.