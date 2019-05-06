|
Gregory J. Sabattini passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
A memorial service and a celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Freeport Community Park pavilion across from the tennis courts in Freeport. All friends are welcome to participate. Please help us by bringing a covered dish. Please text your RSVP and covered dish to bring to 724-681-2873. All will later walk to the cemetery to participate in a 2 p.m. graveside memorial service to bid farewell to our brother and friend.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 6, 2019