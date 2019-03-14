Germaine Ann Petty, 65, of Arnold, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born July 25, 1953, in Duquesne, to the late Calvin and Lena Lee Oates Petty. Germaine worked as a caretaker with Family United Foster Care for many years and was also a member of the Canaan Outreach Ministries. She was a kind and caring person who would do anything for anyone. She spoke her mind and truly enjoyed the finer things in life. She loved traveling, shopping, visiting the casino and most importantly she loved her kids. Survivors include her husband and partner of more than 30 years, Robert Neal; children, Shawn, Robert, Latonya, Timothy, Tameka, Nizere and Ziere; sisters, Corean Turner, Calvina Harris, Rose White and Lynale Petty; brothers, DeWayne and Richard Petty; best friend and sister, Darla Smith; and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Petty; and sister, Betty Roberts.

Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran St., Duquesne, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way, New Kensington, until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Elder Ronald White will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.