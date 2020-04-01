|
Gerri A. Dressel, 84, formerly of Natrona, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, following complications from an accident in 2017. She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Natrona, to Stephen and Adelaide (Schrott) Sober. Gerri was always the life of the party. She loved playing cards, hosting parties, attending family gatherings, and was dedicated to her family. Her daughters said that sometimes her presence could eclipse the sun. A member of Holy Family Parish (St. Clements), she had served as the assistant treasurer and former board member at Graphic Enterprises, and worked as a tax preparer for Stark Tax. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda (Mark) Lightfoot, Mary Kay Groves and Rosanne (Butch) Satrang; three grandchildren, Donald, Danielle and Owen; great-granddaughter, Aleah; and three sisters, Betty Jean (John) Wilt, Adele Sluka and Marcia Vecchi. Gerri was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Dressel; son, Stephen Dressel; three brothers, Stephen, Robert and James Sober; and a sister, Gertrude "Sweetsie" Gustafson. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Clements Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family.