Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude A. White


1929 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude A. White Obituary
Gertrude A. (Wolff) White, 89, of Springdale, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in her residence. She was born June 10, 1929, to the late Kurt and Corinth Schultz Wolff. Mrs. White was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed her crafts, gardening, and especially being a loving grandmother and spoiling her grandchildren. Surviving her are her son, Douglas White, of North Carolina; daughters, Nancy Ullger, of Springdale, and Michele Marks, of Georgia; brother, Kurt (Ruth) Wolff, of New York; grandchildren, Jason White, Christopher Ullger, Paul Sgroi, Michael Ullger, Jarred Ullger, Jonathan Bowman and Austin Brill; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and sister, Joan Irene.
Visitation and services were private for immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now