|
|
Gertrude A. (Wolff) White, 89, of Springdale, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in her residence. She was born June 10, 1929, to the late Kurt and Corinth Schultz Wolff. Mrs. White was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed her crafts, gardening, and especially being a loving grandmother and spoiling her grandchildren. Surviving her are her son, Douglas White, of North Carolina; daughters, Nancy Ullger, of Springdale, and Michele Marks, of Georgia; brother, Kurt (Ruth) Wolff, of New York; grandchildren, Jason White, Christopher Ullger, Paul Sgroi, Michael Ullger, Jarred Ullger, Jonathan Bowman and Austin Brill; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and sister, Joan Irene.
Visitation and services were private for immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 21, 2019