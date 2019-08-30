|
Gertrude Hawk Black, 98, of Manorville, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres. She was born March 8, 1921, to the late James W. and Ollie C. (Heckman) Webster. Gertrude graduated from Kittanning High School and held many jobs in the Kittanning area. She retired as postmaster from the Manorville Post Office. Gertrude was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. She married E. Stanley Hawk July 19, 1941. Stanley passed away March 12, 1954. She later married John W. Black Oct. 8, 1960. He passed away April 17, 1987. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, George, Howard and Merle Webster; and four sisters, Goldie Anderson, Rosanna Reesman, Betty J. Raschiatore and Catherine Hartzell. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law. W. Floyd Busch. Gertrude enjoyed working in her garden, baking and cooking. She was active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sandra Hawk (Arthur) Summerhill, of Leechburg, and Nancy Hawk Busch, of Manorville; and a niece, Clare Corcetti, of Apollo. Her four grandchildren, Stacey Busch, Gregory (Karan) Busch, Heidi Busch and Michael Summerhill, will miss her very much. Her nine great-grandchildren are Stormie Fish, Lucas, William, and Amanda Busch, Ben and Gretchen Richardson, Aaron Seibert and Baylee and Brenden Summerhill. Four great-great-grandchildren complete her family, Riley, Bryce, Luna and Sunnie. She will be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday in the WELCH FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. Her pastor, Eric Damon, and the Rev. Dr. Gregory Golden, a longtime friend, will co-officiate. Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019