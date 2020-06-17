Gertrude Dietz Ferris, of Houston, Texas, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of at 99. She passed away in peace and at the time of her death was surrounded by her loving family. Gertrude was born Sept. 12, 1920, to Peter and Anna Dietz in Kersey, Pa. She was one of 10 children and had four sisters and five brothers. She grew up on her family's farm and continued to return to Kersey every summer for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed visiting her many nephews, nieces and cousins in Elk County. Gertrude was a graduate of Kersey High School and married William on Nov. 27, 1941. She passed the war years in Kersey with her first son, William. Gertrude later lived in Ford City, Natrona and Brackenridge before moving to Columbia, Mo., to be near her second son, Stephen. Later she moved to Houston, Texas, where she lived for the remainder of her life close to her eldest son, William. While in Houston, she was able to visit with her many great-grandchildren. Gertrude was married for 61 years to William Ferris, who preceded her in death in 2002. She had four children: William (Delores), Suzanne, Stephen (Madonna) and Gregory (Karen). She had three grandchildren: William Ferris, Stephen Ferris and Raymond Ferris. She had five great-grandchildren, Ashley Ferris, William Ferris, Michael Ferris, Kira Ferris and Zachary Ferris. Gertrude loved to play bingo and was a regular at it. She had a green thumb and could grow practically anything. Her home was always filled with various plants and flowers. She was a long-term member of St. Joseph Parish in Natrona and was active in its many events. Her life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Natrona Heights. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brackenridge, next to her husband, William, and her daughter, Suzanne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store