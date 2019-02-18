Giselda G. Bulazo, 85, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born March 28, 1933, in Brackenridge to the late Marino and Rosa (Fazinni) Giangrossi. Giselda lived most of her life in New Kensington, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum, and a 1951 graduate of Har Brack High School. Giselda enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Stephen Bulazo; her children, Judith A. (James) Sepanski, of Hampton, N.H., Linda M. Blaskey, of Chatham, N.J., and Stephen (Judith) Bulazo Jr., of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Michelle (Daniel) Gates, of San Francisco, Calif., Jason Sepanski, of Minneapolis, Minn., David "Trey" Blaskey III, of Chatham, N.J., Faley Bulazo, of Pittsburgh, Nicholas Blaskey, of Chatham, N.J., Marina Bulazo, of Pittsburgh, and Grace Blaskey, of Chatham, N.J. Also surviving are her sisters, Pauline Giangrossi, of Buffalo Township, and Mary Gadola, of Leechburg. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Benetta Giangrossi.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where Parastas will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Panachida will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a divine liturgy at 11 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Adam P. Horstman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

