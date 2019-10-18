|
Glenn L. Blandford, 79, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born June 13, 1940, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Chesley and Mildred (Perrin) Blandford. Glenn was the beloved husband of Rosemary (King) Blandford; devoted father of Nancy (Rick) Zaner, Sherri Blandford and Amy (Chris) Bermudez; loving stepfather of Vicki (Gary) Martin and Joe (Tasha) Gaillot; and proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and great-grandfather of six great-granddaughters. He was the dear brother of Janice (Joel) Burkett and Jane (Bill) Weber. Glenn relocated to Kansas City in 1971 and until his retirement was employed as a chemical operator for Bayer Corp., where he was known best by his nickname "Stick." Glenn proudly served in the Army during the Korean conflict and was an active color guard member of the American Legion Post 868, where he participated in many parades and memorial services. Glenn was known for his singing and sense of humor, but most of all, his kindness.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. The American Legion will hold a service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019