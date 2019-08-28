|
Glenn Robert Cowen III, 38, of Arnold, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, after he lost his battle with addiction and has joined his sister, Amber, in heaven. He was born July 15, 1981, in New Kensington to Glenn R. Cowen Jr. and Kimberly R. Powell. Glenn was a 1999 graduate of Valley High School and also graduated with a turf management degree from Rutgers University. He was a groundskeeper at Oakmont Country Club and several other country clubs. Glenn was a member of River – A Community Church. He enjoyed his tattoos, the band 311, being outside, watching golf tournaments, and hockey. Glenn especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, nephew, and the rest of the family. In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by his daughter, Isabella Alona Harvey-Cowen; nephew, Armani Mills; brother, Tyler John Cowen; and paternal grandmother, Mary F. Cowen. His sister, Amber Lynn Cowen; paternal grandfather, Glenn R. Cowen Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Dick and Florence McQuillken Powell, preceded him in death.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019