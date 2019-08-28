Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Cowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn R. Cowen III


1981 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn R. Cowen III Obituary
Glenn Robert Cowen III, 38, of Arnold, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, after he lost his battle with addiction and has joined his sister, Amber, in heaven. He was born July 15, 1981, in New Kensington to Glenn R. Cowen Jr. and Kimberly R. Powell. Glenn was a 1999 graduate of Valley High School and also graduated with a turf management degree from Rutgers University. He was a groundskeeper at Oakmont Country Club and several other country clubs. Glenn was a member of River – A Community Church. He enjoyed his tattoos, the band 311, being outside, watching golf tournaments, and hockey. Glenn especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, nephew, and the rest of the family. In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by his daughter, Isabella Alona Harvey-Cowen; nephew, Armani Mills; brother, Tyler John Cowen; and paternal grandmother, Mary F. Cowen. His sister, Amber Lynn Cowen; paternal grandfather, Glenn R. Cowen Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Dick and Florence McQuillken Powell, preceded him in death.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate.
To leave and online condolence, visit www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now