Glenn W. Sutton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn W. Sutton, 75, of Cheswick, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont, as a result of a stroke. He was born June 17, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Carl E. Sr. and Mary Dorothy Sutton. He was a 1963 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a 1967 graduate of Clarion State College, where he met his wife, Carolyn. Mr. Sutton was an educator, teaching English, reading and the gifted for Deer Lakes School District. While at Deer Lakes, he served as president and chief negotiator for the teacher's union. After retiring from education, he owned a permit acquisition business. He was a Local 3 union ironworker, a member of NEA, PSEA and DLEA. He was also a social member of the Krivan Club of Springdale and enjoyed many evenings there with friends. In addition to his being with his grandchildren, Glenn enjoyed hunting, canoeing, traveling and reading, particularly about the Civil War. Glenn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Youngs Sutton; his daughter, Sharilyn M. (Daniel) Copeland, of Springdale; and son, Shane W. (Christine) Sutton, of Scottsdale, Ariz. He leaves grandchildren, Rachel Selzer, Rebecca Selzer, Colton Copeland and Ariston Sutton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Sutton Jr.; and sisters, Marlene and Elaine Sutton. There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Donations in his name may be made to the National Park Foundation, www.nationalparks.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved