Gloria A. (Guazzelli) Bonatti, 96, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 3, 1924, in Diamond, Pa. (Armstrong County), Gloria was the only child of Nello and Lucia (DePaoli) Guazzelli. She lived in Leechburg for most of her life and was a graduate of Leechburg High School, class of 1941. She married her high school sweetheart, John Bonatti Jr., Sept. 18, 1944. Gloria worked at Schenley Distilleries for 10 years and with Bonello's Market for seven years. She was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township (formerly St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg). Gloria loved working crossword puzzles, watching game shows and keeping her daily journal. She was a soft-spoken, lovely lady who always cared more for others than herself. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Patricia Vadas (James), of West Point, Va.; son, John A. Bonatti (Marcie Milie), of Leechburg; three grandchildren, Kristina Vadas (Russell Endres), of North Chesterfield, Va., Scott Vadas (Margaret), of North Chesterfield, Va., and Jessica Otto (William), of Little Plymouth, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Mae and Edie Vadas and Avery and Mason Otto, whom she loved more than anything. Private visitation will be held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Private interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Bonatti family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.