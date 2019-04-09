Gloria A. Garia, 86, of Cabot, formerly of Buffalo Township, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Gloria was born in Brackenridge on July 24, 1932, a daughter of the late Pauline (Selmek) and Charles Tarabick. She was the widow of Rocco R. Garia Sr., who passed away in 2002. She was of the Catholic faith. She was the produce manager at Cline's Foodland in Allegheny Township for 12 years. Gloria was a member and past treasurer of the White Star Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing cards with her friends and bingo. Gloria is survived by her three sons, Joseph (Dee) Garia, of Lower Burrell, Charles (Carla) Garia, of Buffalo Township, and Rocco (Caryn) Garia Jr., of Buffalo Township; her daughter, Margie (Billy) Butler, of Leechburg; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Barbara (Furhman) Garia; three brothers, Louis, Carl and Daniel Tarabick; and her sister, Margaret Maliszewski.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Freeport Cemetery in Freeport with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary