Gloria Dawn Dosch, 82, of Oklahoma Borough, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. Born June 10, 1937, in North Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene Berkey Sloan. She had been employed by K-Mart in Leechburg prior to retiring in 1993. A member of the Pleasant View Brethren Church on Kepple Hill, she enjoyed hummingbirds and eating chocolate. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Robert) Ardellitz, of Washington Township; son, John (Debbie) Heffelfinger, of Worthington; a sister, Bonnie Machak, of Apollo; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Joshua Ardellitz, Heather (Ryan) Ward and John Guy (Mara) Heffelfinger, along with six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Heffelfinger, her second husband, Warren Dosch, a brother, Robert Sloan, and two sisters, Betty McDevitt and Barbara Kochka.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019