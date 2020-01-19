Home

Gloria G. Dequinze Obituary
Gloria Gay Dequinze, 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was the loving mother of Edward B. (Doris) Siwak and Maria R. (Ron) Hall; devoted grandmother of Daniel, Dylan and Lindsey; sister of the late Robert Deemer; and daughter of the late Robert Z. and Ruth V. Gibson Deemer. Gay worked a variety of careers during her life. She worked as a Bell Telephone switchboard operator, florist and LPN. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Gay enjoyed reading, cooking, quilting and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
