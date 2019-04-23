Gloria Jean Fritch, 74, of Springdale, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Natrona Heights, to the late Anthony and Cora Bish Cendrowski, and was a lifelong resident of Springdale. Gloria retired from the JC Penney Company, working in the telemarketing department. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandkids. Survivors are her two daughters, Michele (William) Colbert, of Springdale, and Crystal (Angel) Colon, of Harwick; grandmother of Brooke, Brianna, Demitri and Shawn; and great-grandmother of Jaionni. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Simmers, of Georgia, and two brothers, William (Gladys) Cendrowski, of Tarentum, and Robert Cendrowski, of Creighton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Shick, and brother, Michael Cendrowski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday morning by Pastor Todd Boxley officiating. Private burial will follow.

