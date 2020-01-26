|
Gloria Jean Pomykala, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Walter and Kathryn Mutchok Pomykala, and was a 1961 graduate of Ken-Hi. Ms. Pomykala was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church of New Kensington. She was a pharmacy technician for the Atwood Pharmacy in Oakland for many years. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and watching old movies on the Turner Classic Movies channel. Survivors include her sister, Barbara (Charles) Wenzel, of New Kensington; and nephew, Charles Eric Wenzel.
Private visitation was held in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., of New Kensington, followed by a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. Private burial was in the family plot of St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020