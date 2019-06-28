Gloria J. Scalzott, 67, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Lifecare Hospital at AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, after a lengthy illness. Born March 29, 1952, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Harry D. and Mary Frances (Turra) Scalzott. Gloria was a 1970 graduate of Kiski Area High School and obtained her registered nursing degree at Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing, formerly of New Kensington. She worked as a registered nurse at the former Citizens General Hospital for many years. Gloria was later employed by Greenwood Memorial Park, in Lower Burrell, as a salesperson. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, in Vandergrift. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, John Silvio Scalzott. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara A. (Edward R.) Troilo, of Vandergrift, and Patricia J. (Lawrence) Bodnar, of Murrysville; nephews and nieces, Sheryl (Paul) Daughtery, of Russiaville, Ind., Corey (Staci) Troilo, of Fairfield, Calif., Jason (Nancy) Troilo, of Romansville, Pa., Natalie Troilo, of Pittsburgh, Brian Bodnar, of Pittsburgh, and Lauren (Jake) Brennan, of Pittsburgh; great-nieces and nephews, Shawn, Anthony, Nicholas and Alyssa Daugherty, Seth, Samantha, Annabella, Vienna and Vito Troilo; and one great-great-niece, Ariana.

At Gloria's request, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private entombment will take place in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum, Vandergrift, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to , 600 Waterfront Drive No. 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 28, 2019