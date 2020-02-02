Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Export, PA
Gloria J. Wallace


1934 - 2020
Gloria J. Wallace Obituary
Gloria Jean (Galetti) Wallace, 85, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Export, a daughter of the late Ralph and Rose (Cherrone) Galetti. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Galetti. Gloria loved to cook for her family and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was a very selfless person who always thought of others first. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wendell "Copper" Wallace, of Jeannette; sons, Randy (Traci) Wallace, Ronald (Rebecca) Wallace and Robert Wallace, all of Jeannette; also survived by five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two nephews; one niece; and many cousins. Respecting Gloria^^s wishes, there will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in St. Mary Church, Export, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Mausoleum, Delmont. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
