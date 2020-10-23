Gloria M. Aloi, 88, formerly of East Deer Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Elmcroft of Allison Park. She was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to the late Louis and Angeline (Yanni) DeLuca. Gloria lived the past five years in Elmcroft, but spent most of her life in East Deer Township. She was a homemaker and 1948 graduate of Perry High School. Gloria was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum and the Christian Mothers of Holy Martyrs, where she was very active in the church. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking and gardening. Gloria especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Lester L. (Heather) Aloi, of Cranberry Township, and James J. (Amy) Aloi, of Towson, Md. Also surviving are five granddaughters, Morgan, Andie, Payton, Louise and Brynn Aloi; grandson, Herbert Aloi; and a sister, Louise (Fred) Lukac, of New Kensington. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Les" Aloi, in 2014; and a sister, Pollyanna Caruso. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Family suggests contributions to Guardian Angels Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Visit dusterfh.com
