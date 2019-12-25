|
|
Gloria M. Calderazzo, 95, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at QLS- West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born April 25, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Calderazzo and Carmen (Ceraso) Calderazzo. Gloria was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, and the Allegheny Valley School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for U.S. Steel in Vandergrift for 31 years, retiring in 1983. Gloria was a very active member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Gloria loved family gatherings and was a caretaker to those around her. She was a very spiritual person and always had a supply of pocket angels to hand out to family, friends, and anyone she would meet along the way. She knew no strangers. Gloria was an avid Pirates fan who loved music, reading and going to the theater. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jean Intreri; brother, Jacint L. Calderazzo; and sister-in-law, Johanna E. (Aloia) Calderazzo. She is survived by her nieces, Barbara E. (Michael) Douglas-Klumpe, Carmine M. Calderazzo, and Janie A. Calderazzo, all of Valparaiso, Ind.; and several great nieces and great nephews.
At Gloria's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Private entombment in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum, Vandergrift, will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to Bishop Morrow Personal Care Home, 118 Park Rd., Leechburg PA 15656, or to Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019