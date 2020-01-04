Home

Grace G. Wills


1926 - 11
Grace G. Wills Obituary
Grace G. Wills, 93, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Snellville, Ga., where she lived for the past three years. She was born Nov. 13, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Wellington J. and Minnie A. Miller Kline, and was a 1944 graduate of Ken-Hi. Grace was a longtime member of Logans Ferry Presbyterian Church of New Kensington, and was a waitress for the former Hessom's Restaurant in Allegheny Township. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl L. (James) Leiker, of Snellville, Ga., and Cindy L. (Michael) Felack, of Lower Burrell; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wills, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Kimberly (Tad), Debbie, David and Kayla (Weston); and great-grandchildren, Sarah-Grace, Charlotte, TJ and Jenson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Scott Wills, in 2002; and son, J. Scott Wills, in 2004. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace's memory to Logans Ferry Presbyterian Church, 750 Church St., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Viewing will held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.
www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
