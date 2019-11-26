|
Grace M. Sproull, 81, of Vandergrift, went to her final reward Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 17, 1938, at Hamot Hospital in Erie, the daughter of the late Virginia A. Edwards Post and Floyd C. Bottles. Grace was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift and graduated from Valley High School class of 1980 and Lenape Nursing School in 1983, making national honors when she received her degree in nursing. She worked for Allegheny Valley Hospital and West Haven Nursing Home as a medical assistant. Grace was an avid bingo player for 40 years and loved to work outside in her flower and vegetable gardens, always keeping her yard and grass in excellent condition. Surviving members of her family are her three sons, James Jr. (Michele) Sproull, of Vandergrift, William C. (Barbara) Sproull, of Apollo, and Robert G. (Melissa) Sproull, of Leechburg; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Ian), Misty Dawn, Julianne (Jim), Eli (Maria), Meghan (Jimmy), Justin, and Craig; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernst Bottles, of Freeport, Wilbert Hicks, of Erie, and Floyd Bottles Jr. and James Bottles, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James; a sister, Elizabeth Robinson; and a brother, Richard A. Bottles.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, followed at 5 p.m. by a service, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, Pa., 724-567-7006, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019