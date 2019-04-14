Services Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724) 295-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Grace McQueen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grace McQueen

1924 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace McQueen, 94, formerly of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with her family by her side, at her home in Loveland, Colo. She was a delightful woman who enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, knitting, sewing, reading, singing in the church choir, traveling, and most of all baking scrumptious cakes, wedding cakes, bread, cookies and pies. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Loveland, Colo., and a longtime member of Freeport United Methodist Church, where she held an award for more than 30 years of Sunday school perfect attendance. In her young adult life, Grace was a licensed beautician and owned and operated a hair salon in Freeport. In her middle years, she was a member of "The Singing Bells", which was a trio with her very good friends, Ruth Hale and Claire Laird. They were accompanied by Helen Galbreath and the performance trio gave concerts at many events in the late 60s and early 70s. Also during this time, Grace baked and sold bread out of her home to put her first child through college. Many who traveled on Old 28 in South Buffalo will remember the Homemade Bread sign along the road. In the late 70s, Grace was a floral arranger at Freeport Heaven Scent Florists. She led a very full life and traveled the world, experiencing Israel, Egypt, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland and China.Grace and a twin brother were born Nov. 7, 1924, in South Buffalo Township, to the late Lois and James Lee Stokes. She married the late Joel McQueen June 18, 1949, and they lived together in South Buffalo for 56 years. After Joel's death in 2005, Grace relocated to Loveland, Colo., to live with her son Gordon and his family. Grace's family includes a brother and sister; four children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Her living relatives are sister, Eleanor Burkett, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; daughter, Deb Ramage, of Cranberry (Jim); grandchildren, Ryan McDermitt, of Boulder, Colo. (Carrie); great-grandchildren, Eve, Nora and Ryder; Shannon Kaple, of Erie, Colo. (Wade), great grandchildren, Chloe, Audrey and Sammy; daughter, Dianne Wagner (Ken), of Sarver; grandchildren, Heath Wagner, of Sarver, Bret Wagner (Kathy), of Sarver; son, Gregg McQueen, of Freeport (Mary); grandchildren, Andrea McQueen, of Broomfield, Colo., Zack McQueen, of Pittsburgh, Jake McQueen, of Pittsburgh; and Gordon McQueen, of Loveland, Colo. (Rose); grandchildren, Patrick McQueen, of Denver, Colo., and Tessa McQueen, of Oklahoma City, Okla. Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Chuck Stokes, in 1993; her grandson, Matthew McDermitt, in 2000; and her loving husband, Joel. in 2005. Grace was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, while plans were being made, she was quick to say, "The funeral sounds like fun. I wish I could be there." She was a loving mother, grandmother and GG. She will be greatly missed by all.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Freeport United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Spore officiating. A reception will be held downstairs from the sanctuary following the funeral. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family would honor donations in support of the general operating fund of Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send an online condolence, please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019