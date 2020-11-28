Greg B. Muffie Sr., 84, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Friday, Sept. 25, 1936, in Gallitzin, Pa., the son of the late Peter and Anna Kos Muffie. He enjoyed watching and playing basketball, softball and coaching sports. He will always be remembered for his love for his children and grandchildren and his involvement in all the activities they participated in. He is survived by his children, Greg Muffie Jr., of Bell Township, Kevin Muffie and his wife, Sara, of Saltsburg, Rhonda Craft and her husband, Jim "Simon," of Saltsburg, Robin Duncan and her husband, Harold, of Saltsburg, Darla Muffie, of Sewickley, Kirk Muffie (Bobby Jo), of Truxall, and Todd Muffie and his husband, Lorenzo Delagiovanna, of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Pete Muffie and his wife, Ingrid, of Fort Meyers, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Marie Burkett Muffie, in 2018; and a brother, Ron Muffie. At Greg's request, all funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to concerns with the covid-19 virus. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
