1/
Greg B. Muffie Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greg B. Muffie Sr., 84, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Friday, Sept. 25, 1936, in Gallitzin, Pa., the son of the late Peter and Anna Kos Muffie. He enjoyed watching and playing basketball, softball and coaching sports. He will always be remembered for his love for his children and grandchildren and his involvement in all the activities they participated in. He is survived by his children, Greg Muffie Jr., of Bell Township, Kevin Muffie and his wife, Sara, of Saltsburg, Rhonda Craft and her husband, Jim "Simon," of Saltsburg, Robin Duncan and her husband, Harold, of Saltsburg, Darla Muffie, of Sewickley, Kirk Muffie (Bobby Jo), of Truxall, and Todd Muffie and his husband, Lorenzo Delagiovanna, of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Pete Muffie and his wife, Ingrid, of Fort Meyers, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Marie Burkett Muffie, in 2018; and a brother, Ron Muffie. At Greg's request, all funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to concerns with the covid-19 virus. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved