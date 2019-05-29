|
Greg C. Flis, 65, of Cranberry Township, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the care of Concordia at Rebecca Residence, surrounded by sisters Linda (Tom) Mischen and Laura (Dennis) Juran, brothers Tim (Sandy) Flis and Larry (Kathy) Flis, and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was employed for many years as a home improvement contractor and most recently employed at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.
There will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019