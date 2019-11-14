|
Gregg E. Lipanot, 64, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Sept. 8, 1955, in New Kensington, to Relda M. Johnson Lipanot, of Allegheny Township, and the late Leon H. Lipanot, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Gregg was a larger than life man who would be the first person to help any family member, friend or stranger in need. Whether you needed a job, a vehicle, or helping fixing something in your home, Gregg would come to the rescue no questions asked and no matter what time of day. He was the type of man who put everyone else first. Gregg was a wonderful man and loved with his whole heart. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and "Pappy." Gregg was a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell, and was the owner/operator of Lipanot Construction. He enjoyed going to breakfast at Eazer's Restaurant, New Kensington, traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 11 years, Janice L. Bentley Lipanot; children, Brianna (Andrew) Strahler, of West View, Katelynn Carney, of New Kensington, Nicholas (Jasmine) Carney, of Japan, Joshua (Katie) Micenko and Alicia (Bryan) Hetrick, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Jae Lemar, Aysia, Chloe, Jaden, Jonas, Alexander, Benjamin, Jasiah and Samuel; two brothers, David (Susan) Lipanot and Joseph (Linda) Lipanot, both of Allegheny Township; two sisters, Andrea (Joe) Calcagno, of Springdale, and Mary Jean (Ken) Hill, of Kiski Township; brother-in-law, David Bernie Jasper, of Heidelberg; and loved by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon L. Altman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garver's Ferry Road, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. Dr. Cletus Hull. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Funeral Services for Gregg Lipanot" www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-services-for-gregg-lipanot. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019