Gregory "Scott" Bowen, 64, of Washington Township, passed from this life into the Kingdom of Heaven Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after a lingering illness. Born April 30, 1955, in Charleton Heights, W.Va., he was a son of James W. Bowen, of Greenville, S.C., and the late Joan Ann (Arbaugh) Bowen. Scott attended Kiski Area High School, class of 1974, until leaving school for a brief stint in the Navy. He worked as an overhead crane operator for Allegheny Technologies, Bagdad Plant, until his retirement in 2001. Scott enjoyed many talents, including photography, lapidary stonework and jewelry making, woodworking and music. He could hear a song once and play it on his beloved guitar. In addition to his mother, Scott was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Leisa L. (Gerheim) Bowen; daughter, Heather D. (Denton "Denny") Bayne, of New Kensington; son, James S. "Scott" (Kylie) Bowen, of Markle; grandsons, Ryan M. and Donaven J. Bowen, both of Plum, Tyler J. and Joshua D. Bayne, both of New Kensington; sister, Rebecca E. Nolan, of Kittanning; brother, Timothy A. Bowen, of Naples, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.