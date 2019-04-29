Gregory J. Moran, 36, of West Deer, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the beloved son of Patricia (Siciliano) Moran and Robert B. Moran (deceased). In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his beautiful daughter, Harper; and brothers, Robert (Michele) Moran and Zachary Moran. He was a loving uncle to Victoria and Robert Moran. Greg is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who he loved, and was loved by, dearly. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Sara Siciliano; and paternal grandparents, Lee and Faye Learn. More than anything else, the love of his life was his daughter. Greg cherished every moment he was able to spend with her.

Funeral services are private.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU), of Children's Hospital. Donate by phone by calling 412-692-3900. By mail, checks can be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation and mailed to: Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. Include a note or mark CICU on the memo line and 100% of your contribution will be directed to the CICU. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary