Gregory J. "Bounce" Whiting, 65, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A son of the late Henry R. Whiting and Margaret (Tyler) Whiting, he was born Aug. 31, 1954, in New Kensington. Gregory was a 1973 graduate of Leechburg Area High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Parks Township Sportsman Club and the Second Baptist Church, in Gilpin Township. Survivors include a sister, Deborah A. Hopkins (Charles M.), of Fairborn, Ohio; and two brothers, Henry L. Whiting, of Baltimore, Md., and Richard D. Whiting (Mary Ellen), of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene D. and Timothy A. Whiting. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Whiting family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.