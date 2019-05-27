Gregory Lee Smith, 69, of New Kensington, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, unexpectedly while working. He was born Dec. 13, 1949, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Richard and Theresa Guida Smith. He graduated from New Ken High School class of '68. He was a sergeant in the Army during the Vietnam era. After retiring from the military, he worked as an independent contractor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for more than 18 years and for Trib Total Media as recently as May 15. Greg volunteered for and supported Lighthouse Ministries in Arnold. He is survived by a sister, Mary Spekis, and a brother, Richard A. (Jean) Smith.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Carmen Butler officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in Union Cemetery, Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be directed to an educational trust for his great-nieces and -nephews. Please inquire with his sister, Mary, or the funeral home. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2019