Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Natrona Heights, PA
Gregory L. Wells Sr.


1952 - 2020
Gregory L. Wells Sr. Obituary
Gregory L. Wells Sr., 67, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Harrison Township, to the late Joel R. "Skip" Wells and Margaret (Dicaro) Wells. Greg graduated from Highlands High School in 1971 and was recruited to play golf at Jacksonville University, Florida. Greg worked as a golf professional at the Pittsburgh Field Club, Shannopin Country Club in Pittsburgh and the Latrobe Elks Golf Club. He then went on to work as the first executive PGA golf professional at Dicks Sporting Goods. Greg loved spending time with his friends and family on and off the golf course but especially on the golf course with his father, Skip. Greg is survived by his wife, Debra (Nichols) Wells; his beloved children, Gregory L. (Kristin) Wells Jr., of Buffalo Township, Autumn E. Wells, of Natrona Heights, and Zachary Clark Wells, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Alexis, Brody, Beau and Michael Wells. Also surviving are his sisters, Mary Beth (Kevin) Welsh, Jennifer (Jack) Welsh and Meg (Jim) Smith, and beloved aunt, Betty Wells, all of Natrona Heights; ex-wife, Judie Wells; and stepchildren, Bryan (Jennelle) Nichols and Brandon Nichols, both of Lower Burrell. Also, many nieces and nephews survive.
Gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be private.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
