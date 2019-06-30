Gregory Ray Wynkoop, 35, of East Franklin Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 28, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Greg was born Dec. 23, 1983, in Natrona Heights, a son of Edie (Coller) Wynkoop, of North Buffalo Township and the late William Ray Wynkoop. Greg was a coal miner at Rosebud Mining for a number of years and recently a heavy equipment operator for Holbein Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids. Greg is survived by his wife of 10 years, Amanda (Llewellyn) Wynkoop; his children, Addison, Phoenix, and Maximus Wynkoop; his sister, Mandy (Gary) Mogle, of Lower Burrell; two brothers, Bradley (Chrie) Wynkoop, of Butler, and Shane (Mallorie) Wynkoop, of Kittanning; paternal grandfather, William Jay Wynkoop, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Gloria Wynkoop; and maternal grandparents, Esther and Lewis Coller.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the funeral home, with the Rev. James Edwards officiating. A private family burial will be held in Slate Lick Cemetery, Kittanning.

To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 30, 2019