Guido J. Enciso, 88, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pa. He was born Sunday, Oct. 16, 1932, in Hartown, Pa., the son of the late Angelo and Beatrice Caltagerone Enciso. He was a Navy veteran who served on the DD694 during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he was a welder for Reynolds Manufacturing in Avonmore for 40 years. He was a life member of the Saltsburg Sportsmen Club, Avonmore VFW No. 7901 and a life member of the American Legion Post 57 in Saltsburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and his beloved dog, Abbey. He is survived by his children, Gloria Shannon and her husband, Ron, of Saltsburg, Paula Nepsha, of Saltsburg, Barbara Rellick, of Saltsburg, John Nepsha, of Saltsburg, and Joseph Nepsha and his wife, Pam, of Saltsburg; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lena Chakan, of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mae Hullenbaugh Enciso, in 2014; his brothers, Floyd, Samuel, Anthony "Tom," Joseph, Satamo "Set," Edward, William, Daniel and Angelo Enciso; and his sisters, Lillian Enciso, Angeline Cirino and Josephine Enciso. Private viewing and funeral services will be held, with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD,, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, Pa. 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.