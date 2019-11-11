|
Gus A. Wagner Jr., 76, of Ford City, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Butler Hospital. He was born May 17, 1943, in Kittanning, to Gust A. Wagner Sr. and Mary Zellefrow Wagner. He was a lifelong resident of the community. He was retired from Allegheny Ludlum, and was a Leechburg Ram Truck operator. He was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, the NRA, and the former Ford City Fire Department Sportsman's Association. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles. He was a 1961 graduate of Ford City High School. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolann Wagner. He was survived by a number of cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, with Father Alan Polczynski officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019