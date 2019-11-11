Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus A. Wagner Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gus A. Wagner Jr. Obituary
Gus A. Wagner Jr., 76, of Ford City, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Butler Hospital. He was born May 17, 1943, in Kittanning, to Gust A. Wagner Sr. and Mary Zellefrow Wagner. He was a lifelong resident of the community. He was retired from Allegheny Ludlum, and was a Leechburg Ram Truck operator. He was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, the NRA, and the former Ford City Fire Department Sportsman's Association. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles. He was a 1961 graduate of Ford City High School. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolann Wagner. He was survived by a number of cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, with Father Alan Polczynski officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -