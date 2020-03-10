Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map

Gustav Cserr


1944 - 2020
Gustav Cserr Obituary
Gustav Cserr, 75, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. He was born July 4, 1944, in Magyarovar, Hungary, son of the late Gustav and Maria (Ludwig) Cserr Sr. Gustav retired after 24 years of service as a mechanical engineer from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. He was a member of Riverside Community Church in Oakmont. Gustav enjoyed gardening, playing chess, golfing, bowling, puzzles and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra (Anderson) Cserr; children, Sandor (Amanda) Cserr, of Seminole, Andrew Cserr, of Natrona Heights, and Heidi (Nathan) Arvay, of Springdale; grandchildren, Sydney Arvay, Caleb Cserr, Cooper Arvay, Isaac Cserr and Skylar Arvay; and by his brother, Bela (Carrie) Cserr, of Katy, Texas. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Officiating will be the Rev. David Kennard. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
