Gustave Cramer Sr., 55, of Arnold, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brackenridge. He was born Oct. 6, 1964, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Albert and Carol Schlichting Cramer Sr. He was employed by J and J Wood Products. Gus was an avid Steelers fan. He enjoyed playing darts and billiards, and collecting lights. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Justin; and a sister, Vera Moses. He is survived by his stepmother, Myrtle Cramer; significant other, Bonnie Holtz Emerick; children, Gustave (Amy) Cramer Jr., and Monique (Nate) Cramer; stepchildren, Andrew Holtz, Natalie Holtz and Elizabeth Holmes; siblings, Birdy, Garnett, Albert Jr., Sue, August, Marion, Ronald and William Cramer; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. immediately following the viewing, with the Rev. Homer Woody Jr. officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019