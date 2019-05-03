Gwendolyn (Schantz) Bowser, 92, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. She was born Sept. 9, 1926, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Harold Schantz and Ellen (Taylor) Schantz. Gwendolyn worked as a waitress at Penn Grill in Leechburg for more than 10 years, and also was employed as a custodian at Leechburg Area High School for 28 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Kiski Valley Community Church in Leechburg and the YMCA Silver Sneakers group in Allegheny Township. Gwendolyn enjoyed walking and spending time with her family. Survivors include two sons, Ronald L. Bowser (Mary Lou), of Allegheny Township, and Robert N. Bowser Jr., of Washington Township; two daughters, Marlene Hackney (James), of Connellsville, and Karen Kridler (Jamie), of Columbus, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Guyer Schantz (Althea), of Cleveland, Ohio, and Edward Schantz (Carole), of Hyde Park; and a sister, Hilda Pezzanno, of West Leechburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Bowser Sr., in 2002; a daughter, Evelyn M. Mago, in 1992; a grandson, Chad Hackney; two brothers, Harold and David Schantz; and five sisters, Betty Martilotti, Gloria McCoullough, Helen Benemann, Catherine Waldenville and Mary Waldenville.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Kiski Valley Community Church, 219 Market St., Leechburg, with the Rev. Jim Hart officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kiski Valley Community Church. Condolences to the Bowser family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 3, 2019