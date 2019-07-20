H. Christine (Pelic) Klanica, 64, of West Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born March 26, 1955, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Anthony B. Pelic and Ellen Lourene (Adamson) Turner. Christine had been employed as inside sales in the electronic industry and Kensington Windows at one time. Most recently, she worked as a caregiver for the Caring Companions organization. Christine enjoyed many activities, such as spending time at her lakeside camp, reading, going to casinos, playing bingo, creating arts and crafts and showcasing them as a vendor at the local craft festivals. She was of the Catholic faith, former secretary of the Leechburg Elks, and an honorary member of the West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Eugene D. "Gene" Klanica, of West Leechburg; her dog, Toby; a sister, Fawn Smith, of Raleigh, N.C.; several nieces and nephews, including one very special niece, Dr. Jessica Lynn (Smith) Virag (Scott), of Raleigh, N.C.; and great-nephew and great-niece, Graham and Emily Virag.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, followed by divine liturgy at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Main Street, West Leechburg, with the Rev. John D. Gribik officiating. Interment following at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.

